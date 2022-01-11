AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.74) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($135.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.52) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.74) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.95) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($131.32).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,378 ($113.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.79 billion and a PE ratio of 103.79. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($129.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,625.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,584.93.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

