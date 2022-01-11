ATLANT (ATL) Hits Market Capitalization of $323,707.96

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 83.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $323,707.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATLANT has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005985 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.