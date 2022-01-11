Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

ACBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.41. 4,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,984. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $658.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $374,173. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 217.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

