Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Atlanticus worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atlanticus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

