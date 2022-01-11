Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

