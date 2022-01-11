Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 73,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,417. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 3,826 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter George Powell purchased 9,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

