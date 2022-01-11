Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.48.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$10.56 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.12. The stock has a market cap of C$557.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.