Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Avalara worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 22.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.