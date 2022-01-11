Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) vs. P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Head to Head Review

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.32 billion 2.96 $581.00 million $2.19 22.08 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Risk and Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.57% 4.47% 2.09% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avangrid and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 1 1 0 2.00 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avangrid beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

