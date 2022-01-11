Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down to $34.20

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.20, but opened at $33.00. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 3,485 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 133.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

