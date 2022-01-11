Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.83 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.