Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

RNA stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

