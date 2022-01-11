AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Get AZZ alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.