AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.67 million.

Shares of AZZ opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

