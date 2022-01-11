Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. 2,866,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

