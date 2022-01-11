Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

