Bank of America Upgrades Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

