Bank of The West Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

