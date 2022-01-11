Bank of The West Has $1.49 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,317,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

