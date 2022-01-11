Bank of The West Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

