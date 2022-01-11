Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

