Bank of The West Sells 8,016 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned approximately 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

