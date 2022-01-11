Barclays Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $58.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCNO. Truist lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.24.

Shares of NCNO opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

