Barclays PLC Acquires 29,774 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $267,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $453.63 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.73 and its 200-day moving average is $476.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

