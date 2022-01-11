Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,993 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $231,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $222.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

