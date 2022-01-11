Barclays PLC Has $174.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.34 and its 200-day moving average is $414.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

