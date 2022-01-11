Barclays PLC Has $194.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $194,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

