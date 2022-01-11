Barclays PLC Has $292.34 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $292,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.6% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $325.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

