Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.90. 33,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,924,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter worth about $356,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter worth $14,554,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.