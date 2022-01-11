Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.88. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 13,780 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

