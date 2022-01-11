Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $2,829,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.11.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,285 shares of company stock worth $36,948,180. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

