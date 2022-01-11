Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $239.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.91 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

