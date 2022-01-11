Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

