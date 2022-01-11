Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

