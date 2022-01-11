Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,771.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,916.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,814.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

