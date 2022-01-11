Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

