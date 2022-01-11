Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.10 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,409,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.