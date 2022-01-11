Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 113114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

