Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 130.10 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.71 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The company has a market cap of £197.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.52.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

