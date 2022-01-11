Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDRFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BDRFY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 245,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,452. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

