Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.