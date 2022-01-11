Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

