Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Takes $868,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 631.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 75,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $156.89 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17.

