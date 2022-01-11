Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of BELFA stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.93. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
