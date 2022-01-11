Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.93. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

