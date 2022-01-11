Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $146,176.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.49 or 0.07433818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.90 or 0.99849861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

