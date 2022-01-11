Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

BCYC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.31. 177,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,118. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,308 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

