Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

