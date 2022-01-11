Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $502.00 to $343.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.95.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
