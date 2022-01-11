Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $502.00 to $343.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.95.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

