BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.76.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
