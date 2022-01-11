BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Truist

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.76.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

