Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8563926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $783.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

