Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 8563926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $783.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
